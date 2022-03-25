In the business which I co-founded we are solely focused on employing as many Indigenous people as possible.

With nearly 50 Indigenous men and women working for us, I am proud of the company and contribution we have all made, together.

As part of the recruitment process we, of course, interview people to understand their backgrounds, their drive and their suitability.

Over time, I’ve gotten used to hearing the story of so many of my current and prospective employees talk about their jail time.

Often spoken about honestly and earnestly with contrition about the circumstances that led them to spend time behind bars, they know they need to make good and so strongly desire a better life.

The reality is that serving time behind bars is becoming normal for Indigenous people not just in Western Australia but across the country.

Depending on the community, where you come from and your life experiences, imprisonment is not a foreign concept but it’s quickly becoming part of your story or at least part of the story of your family and friends.

According to the Australian Bureau of Statistics data released in December, there has been massive and disproportionate growth of the Indigenous prisoner population since 2011.

In WA the Indigenous prison population has grown 50.5 per cent. In New South Wales it’s up 56.73 per cent and across the country up 70.3 per cent.

Compare that to the non-Indigenous prison population; up 41 per cent in WA, 23 per cent in NSW and 39.9 per cent in Australia.

There is something seriously wrong in our country when Indigenous people make up only three per cent of the population but nearly 30 per cent of those imprisoned.

Australia has an exceptional ability to understand and grasp the historical issues of race.

We’ve had governments apologise for the Stolen Generation, we have days of celebration and mourning, in primary schools we learn the language and we appreciate the customs of Traditional Owners.

So in all of this then what is it we are missing that means that more and more of our people end up in jail? Or worse, dead in jail.

It’s been nearly 30 years since the Royal Commission into Aboriginal Deaths in Custody and while governments of both sides accepted the recommendations and the needs to implement them, what the most recent data shows it that the situation is not getting better.

No sadly, it’s getting much, much worse.

There have been concerted efforts to reduce the Indigenous incarceration rate.

To the credit of Western Australia’s attorney general there was once a deliberate goal to reduce the rate of imprisonment – a goal abandoned during COVID-19.

The State Government didn’t mean they were going to deny strong sentences to those who deserved it, but rather they would try to make good the contributing factors which lead to someone’s imprisonment in the first place.

Growing up, I was always taught jail was a place for the bad people.

Seems my parents were wrong because in none of the job interviews I have had are the people bad – it is just that they’re Aboriginal.

And, it seems, that is reason enough for them to find themselves in prison in the first place.