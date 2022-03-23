The Lorne Sculpture Biennale is underway, with this year’s theme, Spirit of Place, inviting artists to create works responding to their site, rather than merely being placed within it.

Pivotal figure in the reclamation of southeast Australian Aboriginal art practices, Maree Clarke, who was invited to exhibit a work at the LSB, said her piece was about remembrance.

“Remember me is a walking experience along Lorne’s beachfront, acknowledging and remembering the 38 tribes/language groups of Victoria,” she said.

“I wanted people to know how many language groups/people have walked on country before them.”

Language names are repeated on the canoe scar shapes in bold letters with glow in the dark paint.

The canoe scar shape represents canoes, coolamons, shields, men, and women.

“Remember Me is about remembering those that were here before us and those that are still here,” Clarke said.

“It’s about being connected to country, culture, and place.”

Beyond this highly anticipated exhibition, there is also a range of supporting performances and events including the Sculpture Plus program.

Sculpture Plus will feature free and ticketed performances, workshops, nature walks, Indigenous education and other experiences around the township of Lorne over the three-week period.

It will be in situ until Sunday, April 3.