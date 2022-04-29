Indigenous Australians Minister Ken Wyatt is in hot water for doubling down on a pre-pandemic suggestion politicians should get a raise.

A spokesperson for Mr Wyatt revealed to The Australian on Thursday he did not back down from comments made in 2018 where he argued increasing politicians’ wages would improve representation.

Mr Wyatt’s annual pay as a cabinet minister snuggles him in with a comfortable $426,619.38. For context that is about $8,200 per week.

The base rate for Federal politicians is a hefty $211,250, which works out to be about $4000 per week.

And Prime Minister Scott Morrison sits at a fat $550,000 per year, which is about $10,500 per week.

Mr Wyatt’s steadfast conviction for a politician pay-raise is tone deaf for more than a couple reasons.

Figures from the Australian Institute of Health and Wellbeing paint a stark picture.

In 2018-19 the median gross adjusted household income per week for First Nations Australians (18+) was $553.

When we factor in remoteness area a more startling picture emerges.

Major Cities are seen to have the highest median gross personal income per week, sitting at $600, in contrasts to Very Remote areas, which stand at around $350 per week.

When looking at these figures, Mr Wyatt suggestion for an increased wage seem incredulous.

Particularly in light of Australia’s housing crisis which are seeing families struggling to secure vital housing, and many living rough or in their cars just to have a roof over their head.

This situation is even more dire for First Nations women and children seeking refuge from domestic and family violence.

Perhaps Mr Wyatt’s voice is what Mr Morrison considers one of the “many quiet voices”

The type of quiet voice that views the strength of the economy and sensible economic policy – not on the basis of improving community wellbeing.

As Minister for Indigenous Australians one has to wonder why there isn’t any real leadership in discussing the source of such poverty within our communities?

Mainly the systematic manner in which notorious former Australian government policies prevented the generational building of wealth for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander families.

This was done under the guise of “protection”.

This was done through confining First Nations peoples to domestic servitude and slave labour, and holding wages in “trust”.

This was done in restricting the economic and social opportunities First Nations peoples had access to.

And this is still being done, made evident in the bureaucratic processes which force First Nations communities to prove connections to lands which have spanned over 60,000 years.

Native title is one of these processes, a long and arduous task, which many see as a legal mechanism to have legal recognition and access to rightful lands.

However, the ability to build financial and generational wealth for families is often restricted in many cases, due to the imposed government legal structures.

Cherbourg is one such example, operating from a Deed of Grant in Trust.

From the outset, self-management by the community might seem like a step in the right direction.

However, the particulars of the DOGIT system mean that community members are unable to purchase the land they live on.

Imagine if the rent accumulated over generations was actually accumulating into property based equity?

Imagine if the Minister for Indigenous Australians was actually challenging the withstanding colonial structures that are reducing the financial mobility of our communities, as opposed to his own financial interest?