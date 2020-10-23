A dedicated community advocate and proud Yawuru and Nimanburru woman, Divina D’Anna, has put her hand up for the State seat of Kimberley to replace outgoing member Josie Farrer.

With more than 20 years of work with peak Aboriginal organisations under her belt, Ms D’Anna was preselected last month to stand for WA Labor following the retirement of Ms Farrer, pictured below right.

Having spent her whole life in the Kimberley, she has built and maintained strong connections throughout the region.

Ms D’Anna’s family live across the Dampier Peninsula and Broome, while her husband’s family have connections across the West and East Kimberley from Derby to Wyndham, and Kununurra along the Gibb River Road.

Her entire professional life has been devoted to advocating and empowering Kimberley communities, with a focus on native title, self-empowerment and suicide prevention.

Ms D’Anna said working with diverse communities, government agencies and advocacy groups across the Kimberley, an area twice the size of Victoria, has “required the diplomacy and patience that comes from being the eldest of eight kids as well as the eldest grandchild on both sides”.

She believes the role Kimberley people play in their own future is critical.

“Kimberley people must have a leadership role in determining the future of our region,” she told the National Indigenous Times.