It’s the time of year where the soft sound of Michael Bublé and Mariah Carey play non-stop in your brain, people start dressing their cars up as reindeers and tinsel is plastered on every surface in sight at your local shops.

This year has been a whirlwind and if you’re like me, you’re still getting over March. December has snuck up on us fast, and Christmas — just two weeks away — is coming even faster.

The shops have officially gotten crazy, and things are flying off the shelves faster than Addo-Carr on the footy field. Luckily, I’ll be saving you that night-before rush to Kmart for stocking fillers that, let’s be real, everyone will be getting.

Here’s NIT’s wrap on some of our favourite First Nations businesses to support this Christmas. With these deadly gifts you’ll be sure to secure top spot as Nan’s favourite.

Allan McKenzie Aboriginal Artists (AMAA)

McKenzie is a proud Gamilaroi/Wiradjuri artist and artefact maker. Painting from a young age, McKenzie does mural artworks and delivers cultural workshops.

All AMAA products are made on Country and include cushion covers, artworks, t-shirts, bags and table runners.

To shop AMAA, visit: https://www.allanmckenzieaboriginalartist.com.au/

Earth Blended

From cards, prints, bath soaks, mists, burning bundles and essential oil rollers, Earth Blended is the perfect place for those needing some self-care.

Built by Gumbaynggirr woman Jane Telfer, Earth Blended centres on the importance of health and wellbeing — physical, mental and spiritual. Earth Blended also has a Christmas pack available this year.

To shop Earth Blended, visit: https://earthblended.com/

J.Sly Indigenous Designs

Created by young Wiradjuri, Biripi and Worimi man Josh Sly, J.Sly Indigenous Designs does everything from custom artworks and prints to diaries, planners, t-shirts and hats.

Based in Sydney, the Bathurst boy has built the brand from strong connection and passion for his culture. Sly is currently working on a collection of handcrafted tools and weapons.

To shop J.Sly Indigenous Designs, visit: https://j-slyindigenousdesigns.myshopify.com/

Lowanna Natural Skincare

Meaning ‘woman’ and ‘beauty’ Lowanna Natural Skincare is a completely Indigenous-owned Australian skincare brand. They stock everything from exfoliating masks, moisturisers and cleansers to eye-creams, mists and bundles.

Created by Adelaide-born Narungga woman, Sinead Vandenbrock, Lowanna Natural Skincare is all natural and all plant-based.

To shop Lowanna Natural Skincare, visit: https://lowannaskincare.com/

Revolution Ware

Family created and curated, Revolution Ware stock handmade, hand-painted or woven earrings, cuffs, plates and artworks. Being handmade, each piece is unique in its own way and made as an act of resistance and survival.

Mother of the family, Tabitha Lean is a Gunditjmara woman, activist and storyteller. Her sons Dylan and Eamon and daughter Mabel are behind the Revolution Ware brand. Even their dog Cadbury gets involved.

To shop Revolution Ware, visit: https://www.therevolutionware.com

By Rachael Knowles