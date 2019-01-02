What does January 26 mean to Indigenous peoples?

Indigenous actor and national treasure Uncle Jack Charles will lead us into 2019 with stories of strength, survival and celebration as part of a special week of viewing on NITV this month.

Uncle Jack will present #AlwaysWillBe, which will run on the broadcaster from January 20 to 26.

The week will feature stories of Australia’s history from an Indigenous perspective and explore what January 26 means to Indigenous peoples, whether you call it Invasion Day or Australia Day.

It will kick off on January 20 at 7pm with the Songlines documentary Yarripiri’s Journey and continue through the week with documentaries Wik vs Queensland, We Don’t Need a Map and After Mabo.

Films will include Radiance and Samson and Delilah, SBS documentary series First Contact, television series Black Comedy and the film adaptation of Jasper Jones.

On January 26, a sunrise ceremony will be broadcast live from Sydney’s North Head hosted by John Paul Janke with panellists Richard Frankland, Aunty Rosalie Kunoth-Monks, Teela Reid and Bianca Hunt.

The ceremony will also feature cultural performances and live entertainment by Shellie Morris, Dhapanbal Yunupingu and Arian Pearson and others.

It will be followed by the second Songlines on Screen series with documentaries Ningla-A-Na, 88, Connection to Country, Occupation: Native, Westwind: Djalu’s Legacy and Rabbit Proof Fence.

“Australia’s First Nations peoples are diverse with different perspectives and views, and NITV’s programming surrounding 26 January will reflect this,” station manager Tanya Orman said.

“The day provides an opportunity for all Australians, no matter what their cultural background, to come together to recognise Indigenous history – which is Australia’s history.”



By Wendy Caccetta