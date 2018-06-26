What are our best films?

Are Rabbit Proof Fence, Walkabout and Sweet Country Australia’s top films of all time?

The Adelaide Film Festival is asking people to vote on their favourite films in a nationwide call to find the top three Aussie flicks.

The films will be screened at the festival in October.

Festival ambassador Natasha Wanganeen has nominated Rabbit Proof Fence, Walkabout and Sweet Country, while TV film critic David Stratton rates Newsfront, Gallipoli and Blessed.

Online voting for #YOUMUSTSEE continues until July 30.

People can vote here.