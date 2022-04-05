A collection of paintings from Australia’s remote Western Deserts will go on display for the first time at Sydney’s Nanda\Hobbs Gallery this week.

Finance firm Grant Samuel’s collection features works from seven Western Deserts artists who live in the desert which stretches across the West Australian, South Australian and Northern Territory borders.

Grant Samuel co-chief executive Guy Fergusson said sharing the collection came from a desire to connect corporates with Australia’s heritage.

“These artists have evoked the spirit of our vast desert landscapes and we’re delighted to share the inspiration with our corporate partners and the public,” he said.

“We’re also delighted to profile the very important work Australian Wildlife Conservancy is doing to protect these precious landscapes and the threatened species that live in our beautiful land.”

Nanda\Hobbs Gallery art consultant Nicole Hauser said the collection was a curation of extraordinary works from some of the most renowned Indigenous Artists.

“The collection evokes our ancient landscapes and captivates with its storytelling,” she said.

The exhibition will be on display from April 6 to 8.

Artists exhibited include George Tjungurrayi, Ronnie Tjampitjinpa, John John Bennett Tjapangati, Warlimpirrnga Tjapaltjarri, Ningura Napurrula, Regina Pilawuk Wilson and Bill Whiskey Tjapaltjarri.