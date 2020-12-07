Western Australia is the nation’s backwater. It is the mother of injustice and inequality in all its draconian forms. Along with the Northern Territory, this area of Australia leaves the have-nots so far behind, that for many their lot appears irreparable.

If there is a Mason-Dixon line in Australia, it runs along the borders of the Northern Territory and Western Australia, separating the State and Territory from the rest of the nation.

Western Australia has a recent history of calls for secession. If this had occurred, it would have been akin to the 13 Confederate States of America that sought to preserve racism and exploitation.

The more west we trek across this continent, the more catastrophic the scale of tragedies. The more west we go, the higher the suicide rates, the higher the suicidality, the higher the homelessness. The more poverty, the more acute and crushing the poverty, and a lesser likelihood of the have-nots ever becoming haves. And of course, these rates are disproportionatel y higher for First Nations peoples — but also for migrants born from non-English speaking and culturally diverse backgrounds. During the strict stretch of lockdowns nationally due to the war on COVID-19, WA lagged far behind the rest of the nation in responding to its homeless.

While New South Wales and Victoria were accommodating their homeless into hotels (thousands of street-present homeless were accommodated), the rednecks of Western Australia spruiked their social justice credentials with a reprehensible effort to accommodate a mere 20 homeless individuals in a 30-day “trial”. While thousands of homeless people continued to be accommodated in hotels for months across the rest of the nation, the State Government came back with a clanger at the end of the 30 days — stating the trial had failed. The program was disbanded. There has been no word since. The number of street-present homeless continues to mount, not only in Perth but across the State. The number of deaths of the homeless on Perth’s streets now exceeds 40 for this year. This means approximately five per cent of all Perth’s street-homeless died in 2020. Their average age at death was in the 40s. Depleted half-lives. Harrowed living.

The divide between Australia’s haves and have-nots is stark.

According to the Global Wealth Report 2018, the median wealth of adult Australians was $264,903. The median wealth of the world’s adults was $5,820.

Despite COVID-19, lockdowns and the border shutdown, Western Australia still delivered a budget surplus. The divide between Western Australian haves and have-nots is one of affluence alongside grinding poverty.

Per capita gross state product (GSP) measures the resources available to a State relative to its population. By this measure, Western Australia is the wealthiest jurisdiction in the nation.

To understand Western Australia’s wealth, we must also understand that Australia is one of the world’s wealthiest nations — it has the 13th largest economy and is among the highest median wages in the world. It was ranked number one in the world in 2018 for highest median adult wealth.