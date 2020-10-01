The inaugural Indigenous Emerging Business Forum (IEBF) will help Perth-based telecoms and energy companies Waves Australia and SEDi Energy better understand the needs of remote Indigenous businesses and communities.

From their Rivervale office, the Operations Director of Waves Australia, Arun Manuel, and CEO of SEDi Energy, James Samuel, showcase products that tackle the telecoms and energy issues of remote communities.

Waves Australia has developed a mobile app that imitates the instant group communication of two-way radios but operates through the Telstra cellular network.

The software means communities or organisations in remote areas don’t have to splash the cash on multiple, expensive two-way radio units, instead using their existing mobile devices.

Manuel’s company also makes antennas that turn mobile devices into satellite phones that can operate without being in cell tower range.

Despite being a multinational company for 20 years, Waves’ Australian operations were only two-years-old when COVID-19 hit, enabling them to quickly pivot to the new situation.

They developed a thermal imaging camera unit with inbuilt facial recognition technology. It can take a person’s temperature and check for valid area access permissions all in one go.

In their shared office, Waves Australia works hand in glove with SEDi Energy.

Waves Australia concentrates on telecoms software, while SEDi Energy sells cost effective, low maintenance solar panels that can provide power for telecoms away from the grid.

The panels are almost a fifth the weight of normal solar panels and can be used in locations with intermittent or unreliable power.

Samuel told of one project that saw an outback community with intermittent electricity supply use SEDi solar panels to power telemedicine communications equipment.

He said working with remote Indigenous communities and organisations is a natural fit for their businesses.

“Most of the stuff that we do—telecoms or energy—has a lot to do with being in a remote place.”

The IEBF will give Samuel and Manuel opportunities to connect with Indigenous organisations, helping Waves Australia and SEDi Energy identify needs that would guide further product development.

“It’s important to first understand what their needs are, what they’re lacking, and then seeing if there’s something we can do to assist or help them in terms of technology.”

The forum will also provide exposure for the businesses, but for Samuel, it was the energy and passion of the Telstra Business Technology Centre (TBTC) Perth North organisers that sold him on getting involved in the forum.

Samuel said involvement with the IEBF is an opportunity to make positive change in the world.

“We’ve been working very closely with TBTC [Perth North], and when they first spoke to us about the IEBF, we jumped on the opportunity because we thought it’s something where we can make a difference.”

“At the end of the day, it all comes down to legacy; it all comes down to making a difference.”

By Sarah Smit

NIT is the proud media sponsor of IEBF 2020.