Watch this space: James carves out niche

Indigenous entrepreneur James Fewre has turned a lifelong passion for quality time pieces into a new business.

The 30-year-old from Brisbane has launched his own watch brand, Fewre.

Mr Fewre said the watch line had grown out of his discontent with some overpriced watch brands.

“I live in the Brisbane CBD and I walk through the city all the time and see really expensive watches displayed for tens of thousands of dollars,” he said.

“I’m a mechanical engineer by trade. I’ve done the sums. The cost of the production of the watches is nowhere near the price they are asking.

“I wanted to strike a balance where I’m revealing all my costing to the customers to show them what’s in my watches.

“I’m not scamming anyone.”

Mr Fewre’s first watch collection will be the ‘Melburnian’, which will feature the Flinders Street Station on the back of each watch.

It will be followed later by a Sydney smart watch.

The watches, designed by Mr Fewre, will be assembled in China from Japanese movement components and Italian leather.

Mr Fewre, an entrepreneur student at Queensland University of Technology, is this month hoping to raise just over $38,484 from a crowdfunding campaign to launch the brand.

People pre-ordering watches through the campaign will get them at cost for $255. Prices will later rise to about $400.

Mr Fewre said he hoped the time pieces would eventually be stocked by jewellers across Australia and the assembly of the watches could be moved to Australia.

“I’ve always been fascinated by luxury watches and I’ve always been inspired by them, but I could never afford them,” he said.

The fledgling brand also aims to support Indigenous communities by donating five percent of any profits to Indigenous charities.

The crowdfunding campaign can be found here.