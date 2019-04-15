Waratah’s valuable attacking weapon on a tear

Mahalia Murphy has added another championship to her resume in her build-up to selection in the Olympic Rugby Sevens team.

The NSW Waratahs claimed their second Super W Title with an 8-5 victory over Queensland in the final last weekend.

“I’m grateful for the experience this season. Even better we got the win in the GF,” Murphy said.

Murphy was a valuable attacking weapon for the Waratahs in a tough, error-riddled final at Leichhardt Oval in Sydney.

The 25-year-old’s performance this season—and a breakout year representing Australia in the 15-a-side competition last year—have earned her a return to the Sevens program.

Murphy will now don the green and gold and turn her attention to the Kitakyushu 7s this week.

Kitakyushu is critical in the lead-up to Tokyo 2020, with valuable World Series points on the line. Only the top four teams will automatically qualify for the next Olympics.

Australia is sitting in fourth on the world standings on 46-points, in a tight tussle with Canada.

Australia will take on China, Spain and Canada in Group B of the competition on Saturday, April 20th. The first game is against at 12:36pm AEST.

By Keiran Deck