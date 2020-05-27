City of Parramatta’s Warami festival, which celebrates and commemorates Indigenous culture in Parramatta, is returning this year with a unique online program.

Running online from 26 May to 5 July, the digital series of events will include online programs and activities for National Sorry Day, National Reconciliation Week and Burramatta NAIDOC, concluding with WARAMI Live, an exciting live music concert featuring Aboriginal artists and dance groups from Western Sydney.

Immerse yourself in Indigenous art, music, culture, language and dance with the City’s WARAMI offerings, accessible online during the entire WARAMI program period.

Starting off with National Sorry Day, read online stories from past and present Stolen Generations, including those of the Burramattagal people of the Darug nation. Access support services and discover ways to help survivors and communities.

Then gather together online for National Reconciliation Week from 27 May to 3 June with storytelling and culture. The theme for this year is #InThisTogether and the online activities will run throughout the week and beyond.

Kick off Reconciliation Week with a virtual Darug welcome and smoking ceremony performed by Uncle Chris Tobin. Then, take a photo showcasing your connection to Aboriginal culture or land with the ‘Through your Maya (Eye)’ photo competition. This will be followed by storytelling sessions detailing Stolen Generation accounts from the Kinchela Boys Home, and Torres Strait Islander education and dance.

While NAIDOC Week may be postponed this year, Parramatta are hosting a series of cultural programs to celebrate their local Burramatta NAIDOC program from 4 June to 5 July.

Participate in the online program with Aboriginal art and culture sessions for kids and adults alike (download your very own Dreamtime colouring eBook), learn all about language in Aboriginal culture and language sessions, and dance along to sessions with the Jannawi Dance Clan who will be performing traditional dances for you to view at home.

The whole program will conclude with a WARAMI live online concert on Sunday, 5 July from 12pm – 2pm, featuring a mix of Burramatta NAIDOC music and dance.

Hosted by comedian Sean Choolburra, the concert will feature performances by electro-soul duo Bow and Arrow, country singer-songwriter Maddi Lyn, MC Barkaa, DJ Naian who has been broadcasting on Koori Radio for the past 20 years and more!

For more information and to view the entire program, visit discoverparramatta.com/warami

The Burramattagal people have called Parramatta home for more than 60,000 years. Warami is an event that celebrates their connection to the land and recognises that Parramatta always was and always will be an important gathering place.