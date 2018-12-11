Wanted: budding illustrator to work with acclaimed author Bruce Pascoe

Indigenous publisher Magabala Books is looking for an illustrator for acclaimed author Bruce Pascoe’s first foray into children’s books.

Applications are now open for the Kestin Indigenous Illustrator Award which will not only see the winner illustrate Mr Pascoe’s book, but also receive $10,000 and professional mentorship. They close on February 28.



Mr Pascoe said he was excited about the project.

“I love to see new people coming into the business of writing and illustration, and it’s a thrill to see new people telling old stories,” he said. “I’m proud that my story will create an opportunity for someone to learn about illustration and to find their voice as a visual storyteller.”

The national award is held every two years and is aimed at finding new talent in children picture book illustration.

It will be judged by illustrators Bronwyn Bancroft and Ann James and Magabala publisher Rachel Bin Salleh.

The first award in 2017 was won by Gapuwiyak artist Johnny Warrkatja Malibirr, whose illustrations will appear in the upcoming publication Little Bird’s Day by author and illustrator Sally Morgan.

Little Bird’s Day will be launched on the same day as the Kestin Illustrator Award winner is announced at the NSW Children Book Council of Australia’s Professional Development Conference in Sydney on March 26.

Details on how to apply for the Kestin award can be found here.