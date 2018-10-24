Wallabies will take on England wearing Indigenous jersey

The Wallabies will pull on their Indigenous jersey for only the second time in history next month.

The team hasn’t worn the jersey since last year’s Bledisloe Cup win over New Zealand in Brisbane.

Wallaby senior player Kurtley Beale says he thinks the jersey should also be used at the World Cup in Japan in September-November next year.

“I think you can have two strips at the World Cup, so to have the (Indigenous) jersey in the back pocket for a big game, I know it can galvanise the group,'” Beale said.

Wallabies skipper Michael Hooper said it’s a privilege to wear the gold jersey and wearing the Indigenous design is extra special.

“The whole team was really honoured to run out in the Indigenous jersey last year to recognise not only the role of Indigenous players in the Wallabies throughout history but as a broader recognition of Indigenous culture and its importance in our country,” Hooper said.

The Wallabies will fly to Europe in just over a fortnight to take on England, who they haven’t defeated since Eddie Jones took over as England’s head coach in 2015.

By Keiran Deck