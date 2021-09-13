The Wallabies will permanently bear both the coat of arms and an Indigenous design on their primary playing kit.

Rugby Australia released the new jersey which features work by Kamilaroi/Gamilaraay artist Dennis Golding. Golding’s artwork fills the numbers on the back of the jersey.

Golding’s work features on Australia’s recent First Nations strip which was first used during a Test against the All Blacks in 2017.

Wallabies will wear special indigenous green jersey against All Blacks https://t.co/xzNGADpjIo pic.twitter.com/uttoCUae80 — Stuff (@NZStuff) July 17, 2017

Wallabies coach Dave Rennie said it was the playing group who were the advocates behind permanently incorporating the design on the jersey.

“This jersey holds significance to every member of our team, and to have the First Nations artwork now on our primary jersey is something incredibly special,” Rennie said.

“As a squad, we pride ourselves on culture and inclusivity, and that’s what the First Nations jersey represents, and to now have it on both jerseys is something special for our rugby community.”

Rennie strides to put culture, and recognition of multiculturalism, as a centrepiece of his tenure as coach.

Last year in Sydney the team sung the national anthem in the local Indigenous language when they played against Argentina, although not everyone was happy with that decision.

The new design made its debut on Sunday’s during the Rugby Championship Test against South Africa, where Australia took out the match 28-26.

Catch the Wallabies wearing the jersey this Saturday against South Africa and again on September 25 against Argentina.

By Teisha Cloos