The Wallabies have taken massive steps forward by incorporating an Indigenous design permanently on their kit.
But Saturdays clash against South Africa had everyone talking for the wrong reasons.
Kamilaroi/Gamilaraay artist Dennis Golding’s design was printed inside the numbers to feature on the back of the jerseys, but on Saturday night no-one could make them out.
When they first featured, the numbers were seen with a green background and on Saturday they fashioned a gold background blending into the jersey.
The jersey blunder only briefly overshadowed the Wallabies 30-17 victory over South Africa.
Social media didn’t miss the chance to highlight the almost-impossible to see number fail.
Wallabies jersey number idea: 10/10
Execution: 1/10
*Surely* someone should have checked that it could be seen on TV!#AUSvRSA #wallabies
— Scott Phillips (@TMFScottP) September 18, 2021
Bit tough to see the numbers on the Wallabies jerseys #AUSvRSA pic.twitter.com/BndHOwlKal
— Steve Lenthall (@steve_l15) September 18, 2021
The National Indigenous Times has reached out to the Wallabies to ask about the number mishap however, did not receive a response before time of publication.
The Wallabies First Nations jersey will make a return for the Test match against Argentina in Townsville this Saturday.
❗️DON’T MISS OUT: See Your #Wallabies debut their 2021 First Nations Jersey in Townsville this Saturday!
📅 Saturday 25th September, from 5:05pm AEST
🏟️ Queensland Country Bank Stadium, Townsville
🎟️ https://t.co/Yy1NcWfIs5#TRC2021 #AUSvARG @eToroAU @CadburyAU pic.twitter.com/nYoyDRjSkt
— Wallabies (@wallabies) September 19, 2021
Since Monday the Wallabies have been posting pictures on Twitter of Indigenous Rugby players who have played for the team.
They have highlighted greats such as #470 Lloyd McDermott, #321 Cecil Ramalli, #671 Lloyd Walker and #827 Timana Tahu.
By Teisha Cloos