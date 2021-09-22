The Wallabies have taken massive steps forward by incorporating an Indigenous design permanently on their kit.

But Saturdays clash against South Africa had everyone talking for the wrong reasons.

Kamilaroi/Gamilaraay artist Dennis Golding’s design was printed inside the numbers to feature on the back of the jerseys, but on Saturday night no-one could make them out.

When they first featured, the numbers were seen with a green background and on Saturday they fashioned a gold background blending into the jersey.

The jersey blunder only briefly overshadowed the Wallabies 30-17 victory over South Africa.

Social media didn’t miss the chance to highlight the almost-impossible to see number fail.

Wallabies jersey number idea: 10/10 Execution: 1/10 *Surely* someone should have checked that it could be seen on TV!#AUSvRSA #wallabies — Scott Phillips (@TMFScottP) September 18, 2021

Bit tough to see the numbers on the Wallabies jerseys #AUSvRSA pic.twitter.com/BndHOwlKal — Steve Lenthall (@steve_l15) September 18, 2021

The National Indigenous Times has reached out to the Wallabies to ask about the number mishap however, did not receive a response before time of publication.

The Wallabies First Nations jersey will make a return for the Test match against Argentina in Townsville this Saturday.

Since Monday the Wallabies have been posting pictures on Twitter of Indigenous Rugby players who have played for the team.

They have highlighted greats such as #470 Lloyd McDermott, #321 Cecil Ramalli, #671 Lloyd Walker and #827 Timana Tahu.

By Teisha Cloos