In the 31⁄2 years since the birth of the Uluru Statement from the Heart, support for its ambitions of First Nations constitutional recognition continues to grow.

In May 2017, Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people representing communities across Australia met at Uluru to endorse what grassroots dialogues had decided was the best way forward for constitutional recognition.

Seven years earlier, then prime minister Julia Gillard established the Expert Panel on the Recognition of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Peoples in the Constitution.

Co-chaired by Patrick Dodson and Mark Leibler, the Expert Panel reported in 2012.

In 2013, prime minister Tony Abbott established a Joint Select Committee on Constitutional Recognition of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Peoples.

It would be co-chaired by Senator Ken Wyatt and Senator Nova Peris. This committee reported in June 2015.

Then prime minister Malcolm Turnbull and Opposition leader Bill Shorten established a Referendum Council in December 2015.

Co-Chairs Pat Anderson AO and Mr Leibler stated in the June 2017 final report:

“We were required to con- sult specifically with Abor- iginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples on their views of meaningful recognition.

“The 12 First Nations Regional Dialogues, which culminated in the National Constitutional Convention at Uluru in May 2017, empowered First Peoples from across the country to form a consensus position on the form constitutional recognition should take”.

First Nations people who took part in those regional dialogues and the national convention developed a reform framework of “Voice, Treaty, Truth”.

In terms of constitutional change, First Nations people wanted input in Parliament on matters affecting them.

Instead of politicians making decisions about them and for them, they wanted to be consulted first and at least have the chance to offer their own suggestions.

And they wanted these conditions embedded within Australia’s Constitution, not merely legislated, as they didn’t want future governments striking a red pen through these hard-fought amendments at a whim.

This was real-life self-determination in action.