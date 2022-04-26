A project bringing reliable power to Indigenous communities in outback WA has been completed.

Horizon Power’s $3.8m Aboriginal Community Embedded Networks project saw upgraded electricity infrastructure installed in 13 communities in the Kimberley, Gascoyne and Goldfields.

The work has seen 26 jobs created, two of which were filled by Aboriginal people.

Karnparmi community member Shane Skinner said the community was happy with the

upgrades and new streetlights.

Horizon Power operations general manager Tiri Sanderson said the project delivered benefits to some of the state’s most remote residents.

“The legacy networks that these upgrades have replaced were not built to current standards,” she said.

“They were often in poor condition that resulted in an unreliable and sometimes unsafe power supply to the communities.

“These upgrades have been a long time coming and they will significantly improve how

power is delivered to residents.”

Energy Minister Bill Johnston said the project ensures the same utility-grade service as everyone else in WA.