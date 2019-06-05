WA Police honour Aboriginal service with special medal

WA Police Commissioner Chris Dawson has been making big moves in the reconciliation space with the launch of WA Police’s first Reconciliation Action Plan (RAP).

Built on the foundation of Relationships, Respect, Opportunities, and Governance and Reporting, the WA Police RAP outlines a vision to “move forward to a united future with Aboriginal people and work towards ensuring equality, justice and well-being.”

The WA Police’s plan includes promoting Indigenous culture by permanently flying the Aboriginal flag outside every police facility in the state—a move which Commissioner Dawson says is symbolic of WA Police’s commitment to reconciliation.

The Aboriginal Service Medal was also introduced in the RAP, with the inaugural awards taking place during Reconciliation Week.

Past and present Indigenous members of the WA Police were recognised at the awards ceremony, with a total of 51 people receiving the Aboriginal Service Medal.

Commissioner Dawson said in a statement that this medal is an important step toward reconciliation between Indigenous Australians and the Police.

“The WA Police Force Aboriginal Service Medal gives tangible recognition to their service, both past and present, and demonstrates a commitment to improving relationships and fostering meaningful, positive change for future generations,” Commissioner Dawson said.