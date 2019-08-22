WA netball stars pay visit to young Shooting Stars

Shooters from the West Coast Fever have visited participants of the Shooting Stars program at Narrogin Senior High School.

Last week Jhaniele Fowler and Beryl Friday spent time with the young girls who were chosen to take part in the Shooting Stars program.

The program engages young Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander girls with their education by using netball as a way to promote school attendance, health and well-being.

At Narrogin, the program works with 35 Indigenous girls in Years 7-10.

Ms Fowler and Ms Friday spent their time with the girls sharing their netball skills and knowledge, demonstrating netball drills and taking part in a health and well-being workshop.

Shooting Stars Executive Officer Fran Haintz said it’s important that young girls have strong female role models they can look up to.

“Giving the girls the opportunity to be involved with female leaders in their industry exposes them to a variety of career opportunities and really encourages them to set life goals and strive to be the best versions of themselves,” Ms Haintz said.

“We’re extremely lucky to have Jhaniele as a Shooting Stars Ambassador and a proud Indigenous woman like Beryl in the Fever environment, and for them to spend their day with our participants was something they will treasure for a long time.”