WA’s Attorney General has shot down accusations he discredited Aboriginal lore and claimed a community-led solution to youth crime would promote pedophilia on a recent trip to the Kimberley.

Attorney General John Quigley and Corrective Services Minister Bill Johnston on Wednesday visited Derby to gain insight into escalating youth crime in a trip Shire president Geoff Haerewa described on social media as “productive and fruitful”.

But later that night at an Opposition-led community crime forum attended by more than 150 people, Mr Quigley was accused by members of the public of describing Aboriginal lore as “not the 21st century” way to deal with crime.

He was further accused of describing a plan to take dysfunctional families to a remote station to access on-country support as a potential “haven for pedophiles”.

Mr Quigley denied both accusations, but would not answer questions put to him by the National Indigenous Times.

Questions not answered by Mr Quigley

What ideas were canvassed with the Derby community yesterday which you believe could be beneficial in getting on top of youth crime in the region?

What role does the Minister believe Aboriginal lore should play in helping to address youth crime in the North West?

Do you believe tribal punishment has a role to play and why/why not?

A spokesperson for Mr Quigley said “the Attorney General did not make those comments.”

Derby resident Harold Marshall said elders had for three decades wanted an on-country service set up to help dysfunctional families.

“Take those families… to that station and have these organisations like suicide organisations, (Community Development Program) and the child protection mob can go out, sit down with those mob and talk to everyone,” he said.

“Try and get them to reunite as a family and get parents to be in charge and discipline their kids, but not in a violent way.”

The Derby meeting follows weeks of similar events across WA’s north where residents have taken to community forums to air their grievances over spiraling youth crime rates in front of police and community leaders.

WA Liberal upper house MP Neil Thomson said the government had failed to take the public outcry seriously.

“People are wanting government to take notice and people have also a very strong belief in the community that it can be better with the right support.

“Unfortunately the government thus far has been quite dismissive of the opposition, we have seen that with the Minister of Police coming out with incredibly disrespectful comments about our work.

“I just hope the presence of such large numbers at (the) Derby (meeting) sends a message to the government that people are serious and want to be heard.”

Mr Marshall said the deaths of prominent elders in recent months was further complicating efforts to address youth crime.

“In the past five months we have had at least 10-15 funerals for elders in the Kimberley,” he said.

“Most of these communities are losing the elders, losing their heritage and losing their cultural stuff because the kids not wanting to learn.

“These kids are losing their identity as an Aboriginal person and, to me, that is sad.”

Solutions canvassed at the meeting included additional police, local and 24/7 government services, on-country learning for at-risk children, safe spaces and penalties for parents of young offenders.