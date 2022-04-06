Dharawal and Gamilaraay woman Ruby Longbottom is eyeing a “life-changing” move to work in WA’s mining industry

The young Yuwibara (Mackay) ngurra-based mother-of-two was seeking a new path in life as she did not want to become a long-term stay-at-home parent.

Seeing an opportunity, Ms Longbottom enrolled in BHP’s Future Fit academy at CQUniversity’s Mackay campus.

There she is undertaking a maintenance traineeship which she hopes will enable her to pick up a job in Western Australia’s mining industry.

Ms Longbottom said the training had given her an opportunity to change her life.

“Training to be a maintenance associate is amazing, I love the work and I love learning and growing my skills,” she said.

“The BHP Future Fit Academy is in all honesty, changing lives for the future.

“It’s helped me be more aware and gain skills that I didn’t think I had. They’ve given me an opportunity that I’m so very thankful for.”

The academy has enabled Ms Longbottom to access specialist mathematics and computer skill support.

Ms Longbottom said she was planning to relocate her family to WA where she could pick up new skills.

“I’m so keen to see where my future takes me within this company and I’m hoping to lean for an apprenticeship in heavy diesel,” she said.

“I’m so pleased with my experience so far and I would 100 per cent say it’s challenged me and I love it.”