The doubling of Australia’s Indigenous ranger program will have far-reaching benefits for some of the nation’s most remote residents and landscapes, according to the head of a northern land council.

Federal Treasurer Josh Frydenberg on Tuesday revealed the Commonwealth’s Indigenous ranger program would receive an extra $636m over five years.

It was estimated the money would result in the employment of about 2000 new rangers, bringing the total sector workforce to nearly 4000.

Kimberley Land Council chief executive Tyronne Garstone said the funding was justified due to the success of the program.

“The funding reflects the excellent work that ranger groups do on country and is an acknowledgement of their invaluable contribution, not only to the environment but also their communities,” he said.

“These programs empower local people to look after country in culturally appropriate ways. Ranger groups play the central role in managing some of Australia’s most pristine and fragile landscapes, but the benefits reach deep into communities with employment and positive social change.

“It’s a win-win for all Australians.”

The Kimberley is one of Australia’s leading areas for uptake of Indigenous rangers, with most of the region covered by on-country services.

Federal Indigenous Australians Minister Ken Wyatt said the cash injection would more than double the program, bolstering disaster resilience and recovery for the nation.

“It will address the unmet demand for cultural burning and other Indigenous land management expertise in areas outside of the current ranger footprint and also help Australia meet a range of international environmental commitments,” he said.

Mr Wyatt said new ranger groups would be established, more women and young people would be encouraged into the work and fee-for-service opportunities would be explored.