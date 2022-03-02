The first cohort of jobseekers in a tiny outback WA community have begun training through a remote potash play’s government-backed education centre.

The Western Australian government awarded $250,000 to Australian Potash Limited to create training opportunities for Aboriginal workers at the Laverton Training Centre.

Australian Potash has already invested $300,000 in the community vocational training hub, which will be run in collaboration with Central Regional TAFE’s Kalgoorlie campus.

The centre will offer training including automotive and mechanical skills, machinery operation and ranger training.

Australian Potash chief executive Matt Shackleton said the centre was based on a highly-regarded nearby government-backed program.

“The LTC is based on the successful training program piloted at Wiluna over four years, which is centered around working with local families to support people transitioning into training and employment, while maintaining cultural and family priorities and obligations,” he said.

“We are genuinely committed to having a positive social impact in our communities through authentic and effective environmental, social and corporate governance.

Laverton Training Centre manager Mac Jensen said community engagement would be key to the centre’s success.

“The key to success in the delivery of education and training into remote areas is thorough and appropriate community engagement, consultation and empowerment, underpinned by cultural responsiveness,” he said.

“Local students at the LTC will be provided with meaningful and culturally appropriate training, with families working together, in a program that aligns with genuine on-country northern Goldfields job opportunities.”

WA Regional Development Minister Alannah MacTiernan announced the grant on Friday.