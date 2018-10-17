WA gov to seek cultural and expert advice on issues such as child protection

A new Aboriginal Advisory Panel to help the Western Australian government with decisions affecting Aboriginal children, families and communities is being set up — and the government is looking for people to join it.

WA Child Protection and Prevention of Family and Domestic Violence minister Simone McGurk has called for expressions of interest from potential panel members.

The panel, of up to 20 members, will provide cultural and expert advice to Ms McGurk on how to respond to issues, including child protection, and stopping family and domestic violence.

Members will initially be appointed for terms of up to two years.

Expressions of interest are open until November 23.

For more information visit http://www.communities.wa.gov.au/aboriginal-advisory-panel

By Wendy Caccetta