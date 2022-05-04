New Western Australian child protection legislation coming into effect this week has significant implications for Aboriginal children and their families.

The Children and Community Services Amendment Bill 2021, which was passed through state parliament last October, began operating on Monday.

Secretariat of National Aboriginal and Islander Child Care chief executive Catherine Liddle welcomed the measures as a “much needed small step” towards stronger protections for Aboriginal children in care.

“But these measures only go part way towards improving safeguards and accountability,” she said.

“Aboriginal people and community-controlled organisations must be at the forefront of decision making that affects our children.

“Aboriginal people and organisations said they wanted direct consultation at every stage of decision making and that Aboriginal family-led decision making must be incorporated into the new measures. Disappointingly this hasn’t happened.”

Wungening Aboriginal Corporation chief executive Daniel Morrison, a Noongar/Yamitji/Gija man, welcomed the changes.

“The changes to the law is progress in a complex legislative area that has a long standing and well documented history of getting it wrong for Aboriginal people,” he said.

“It may not give us a majority of seats at the table, but it will ensure that an understanding of Aboriginal ways of working are incorporated into sensitive matters like child placement, family participation and maintaining an ongoing connection to culture by making it law.”

Wungening Aboriginal Corporation is now running one of two pilot programs placing Aboriginal families at the centre of child protection decision-making.

The organisation’s Wungening Moort program, which is based on this model, has a 96 per cent success rate in keeping children out of the child protection system.

WA’s Child Protection Minister Simone McGurk said the changes provided practical steps to better protect vulnerable children.

“We are continuing to deliver on our commitment to work closely with Aboriginal people to ensure they are at the centre of decisions that impact their children, families and communities,” she said.

“I would like to again acknowledge the strength and bravery of those who spoke publicly of their personal experiences through the Royal Commission.

“Your candour and courage helped shape meaningful, lasting reform.”

Changes now in effect include:

Reforms to the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Child Placement Principle to prioritise placements in closer proximity to the child’s community if placement with family or an Aboriginal person in the child’s community cannot be achieved;

Stronger requirements to consult with Aboriginal people and Aboriginal representative organisations when making decisions about where an Aboriginal child should live; and

The requirement for the Department of Communities to provide the Children’s Court with clear documentation about how an Aboriginal child’s connection to family and culture will be supported, information on how the child’s proposed new living arrangement meets the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Child Placement Principle and evidence of the cultural consultation required to inform these decisions.

Also, in line with recommendations from the Royal Commission into Institutional Responses to Child Sexual Abuse, reporting of child sexual abuse will be made mandatory for early childhood workers, ministers of religion, out-of-home care workers, registered psychologists, school counsellors, and youth justice workers.