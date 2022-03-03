Victorian Stolen Generations survivors will receive $100,000 each through the State Government’s landmark redress scheme.

The scheme is to help address the trauma and suffering caused by the forced removal of Aboriginal children from their families during the mid-20th century.

The $155m reparation package comes 25 years after the Bringing Them Home report recommended compensation for survivors.

Survivors will also receive a personal apology from the government, access to healing programs, and the opportunity to record their story.

First People’s Assembly of Victoria co-chairwoman and Bangerang-Wiradjuri Elder Geraldine Atkinson said disadvantage was an ongoing issue among Stolen Generations survivors.

“There is nothing that can heal that trauma or ever repay that loss, but the package announced today will go some way to helping people address the disadvantage caused by the inhumane practices our people have been subjected to,” she said.

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews said righting wrongs of the past would build a better future for Victorians.

“Healing and reconciliation for Aboriginal Victorians doesn’t just mean talking about what we can do – it means taking action,” he said.

“While we’re on a pathway to Treaty, and truth telling is underway, more can be done.”

Application for the scheme will open on March 31, and will be assessed by June, with critically and terminally ill people being prioritised.

To be eligible for the package, survivors must have been removed by a government or non-government agency in Victoria prior to December 31, 1976 and have been first removed in Victoria.

Up to 1200 people are expected to apply for the package.