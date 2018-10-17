Victorian Aboriginal leaders recognised for roles on roll

Singer-songwriter Johnny Lovett — who this year notched up 60 years in country music — has another reason to celebrate — he has been named among nine inspiring Victorian Aboriginal leaders.

Mr Lovett, along with the late Aboriginal land rights advocate Ben ‘Lanky’ Manton, the late AFL player Norm McDonald, community leader Graham Bootsie Thorpe, elder Jacqueline Stewart, Koori education advocate Geraldine Atkinson, health advocate Barbara Gibson-Thorpe, public servant Terry Garwood, and palliative care pioneer the late Cherie Waight, has been added to Victoria’s Aboriginal Honour Roll.

More than 100 people have now been inducted to the roll, which marks the achievements of past and present Aboriginal Victorians.

The roll is on permanent display in the Victorian Parliament.



By Wendy Caccetta