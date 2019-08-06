Victoria Police paves path for community connection and police careers

SPONSORED: Michael Duroux is a proud Bundjalung, Gumbaynggirr and Dainggatti man and for more than two years he has worked as a Police Custody Officer (PCO) for Victoria Police.

“I was motivated to join Victoria Police in the Police Custody Officer role in order to gain experience within the Justice System,” Mr Duroux said.

Prior to joining Victoria Police, Mr Duroux had worked in a number of industries and roles including a trainee-ship with the Department of Defence, a Sheriff’s Officer as well as general labouring. There is no one skill set required but rather a range of skills and experiences that make a suitable applicant.

Since joining Victoria Police two years ago, Mr Duroux has been able to establish himself as a Police Aboriginal Liaison Officer.

He has also had the opportunity to go on secondment with the Human Resources Department assisting with the recruitment and relationships with Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities; providing a great professional development opportunity.

“Gaining this experience will hopefully assist me to pursue a career in Aboriginal Justice Roles in the future,” Mr Duroux said.

All Police Custody Officers are required to undertake eight weeks of comprehensive training at the Victorian Police Academy in Glen Waverley. This training includes two weeks of placement at the work location where a new PCO will be based to prepare them for life on the job.

“The Academy is a very supportive environment; everyone is there to get you through what you need to get through in order to graduate. This includes your fellow recruits, squad manager and instructors.”

At the Academy you will learn a range of skills including the importance of good communication skills and how to use this effectively in your role.

“On a daily basis we will encounter people going through issues in their lives and it is important that we are able to communicate effectively with them (including listening) in order to help them understand their current situation and what we require of them,” Mr Duroux said.

“One of the most rewarding experiences I have had in this role was when we had an Aboriginal man come into custody who wasn’t connected to his mob. I was able to have a conversation and listen to him and through this I was able to point him in the right direction. I was able to suggest some services that would help him find his family and give him the opportunity to connect with his culture.”

The diversity within Victoria Police allows officers like Mr Duroux to connect with the community.

“Having people on the team from such a broad range of cultures and religious backgrounds makes our jobs easier when it comes to communicating with a diverse range of people,” Mr Duroux said.

Mr Duroux will soon be returning to his normal workplace after having the opportunity to upgrade for three months.

However, there is no slowing down for Mr Duroux.

He has recently been accepted into an Aboriginal career development program run by the Aboriginal Employment Unit at the Victoria Public Service Commission.

“I am also considering a career as a Police Officer somewhere down the track,” Mr Duroux said.

“My time at Victoria Police has been enjoyable. While there can be challenging aspects to the role, the team I work with and the camaraderie is amazing.”

Victoria Police is currently recruiting for a Police Custody Officer at Melbourne West.

If you are seeking a stimulating, challenging and rewarding career, apply now for the Melbourne West role and visit: https://jobs.careers.vic.gov.au/jobs/VICPOL-1407524

Applications close midnight August 18.

To learn more about the PCO role visit: https://www.police.vic.gov.au/police-custody-officer

To prepare for the assessment day download the free PCO information booklet from: https://www.police.vic.gov.au/pco-recruitment-process

Victoria Police is currently in the midst of its largest recruitment campaign and aims to recruit 3,000+ new Police Officers as well as additional PSOs and PCOs by 2021.