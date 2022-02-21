One of Australia’s largest contractors allegedly told its only Indigenous employee on an Ichthys LNG contract “this is just the way it is” after letting him go him over deficient paperwork and experience.

Ventia’s Trace joint venture is allegedly required to meet a minimum 6.5 per cent Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander employment target under a deal struck with Inpex to work on the mega gas project in northern Australia.

But in a letter between the Offshore Alliance and Ventia seen by the National Indigenous Times, it is claimed a Torres Strait Islander who was the contractor’s only ATSI employee on the project was laid off in January.

“At no stage did any Trace JV supervisor or client representative advise (the individual) that his attitude or his work performance were not satisfactory,” the letter read.

“To the contrary. INPEX were complimentary of the work performed by the Trace JV team which John was part of.”

The letter claimed the individual was advised there was ongoing work on the project as other personnel had left due to COVID mandates.

The individual claimed no issues had been raised with him prior to his sacking, but he was later told he had deficient paperwork and lacked experience.

Upon the individual raising issue with his treatment, he was allegedly told “whatever, this is just the way it is” by a manager.

WA Upper House MP Kyle McGinn said the situation meant there were now no ATSI employees working for Ventia on the Inpex contract.

“Inpex says that it supports the engagement of Indigenous workers and reconciliation action plans,” he said.

“Part of this commitment is ensuring that the contractors it engages are not simply given the tick-and-flick lip-service that we are used to, and that Indigenous engagement and employment is real and supported.

Inpex… has set a 6.5 per cent ATSI employment target for its contractor, but the contractor is not meeting that obligation.

“Where is Inpex’s obligation to enforce that.”

Mr McGinn said a human resources manager engaged to investigate the issue failed to speak to the individual.

Ventia and Inpex did not respond to requests for comment.