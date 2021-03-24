Phase 1b of the COVID-19 vaccine rollout began on Monday, providing access to the treatment for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people over 55, those who are immunocompromised and those residing in remote areas.

Jason Agostino, an epidemiologist working predominantly in Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander health, said the country had come far in the last 12 months in COVID-19 prevention and treatment.

“I don’t think a year ago we would have been in the place that we have a vaccine. We got through the year with zero deaths amongst Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people and only 150 cases,” Dr Agostino said.

Though there has been much hysteria around COVID-19 and the vaccine, Dr Agostino encourages Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities to rely on trusted Aboriginal Community Controlled Health Organisations for their information.

“The vast majority of ACCHOs will have the vaccine and you will be able to go to your normal clinic that you already trust to get the proper information and get the vaccine too,” he said.

“We do have a lot of people who are vaccine-hesitant and rightly have some questions around it, so what we need to do is provide the right information in a way they trust.”

With the vaccine distribution in full swing, Dr Agostino encouraged all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people to be vaccinated.

“In the coming weeks we are going to see a lot of prominent Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people and leaders getting that vaccine,” he said.

“One of the myths that is going round is about the idea that Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples are the guinea pigs, but Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander health leaders have fought to get people into this (phase 1b) group.

“It has taken a lot of advocacy to get here, and it’s because those people do want to protect our communities early on and we know what could happen if COVID would get into community.”

Vanessa Lee, a social epidemiologist with a focus on Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander health and a Yupinguthi and Meriam woman from Cape York and the Torres Strait, echoes Dr Agostino’s concerns about the ongoing threat of COVID-19 to Indigenous communities.

Dr Lee has concerns around the testing of the vaccine and how fast it’s being rolled out. She says the vaccine should not be the only line of defence in community protection and that public health protocols still need to be followed after mob get the vaccine.

“We know that if we lose someone, that will impact our kinship systems. If someone passes away from the virus who takes over their kinship responsibility?” she said.

“When you think about that across our cultures and our people, that is when you start to realise how compliant our people were (during lockdowns).

“Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people do the best they can to stay safe.”

Dr Lee was also concerned about the safety of the Torres Strait Islands considering the high rate of COVID-19 cases in Papua New Guinea.

“Travel hasn’t been in place since about March of 2020, but that doesn’t stop people coming across to use the hospital,” she said.

“If the virus hits the Torres Strait there is a high chance it could wipe out a majority of the Torres Strait and … Cape York due to people with high chronic disease and multiple issues.”

Dr Lee wants strict public health orders to remain.

