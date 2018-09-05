Unthinkable: an Australian screen industry without Indigenous stories

A Who’s Who of film and television turned out to celebrate 25 years of Screen Australia’s Indigenous department last week.

Among those attending the festivities at Carriageworks in Redfern were Uncle Jack Charles, Miranda Tapsell, Wayne Blair, Rachel Perkins, Leah Purcell, Rob Collins, Hunter Page-Lochard, Shari Sebbens, Ivan Sen, Dylan River, Warwick Thornton, Elaine Crombie, Aaron Fa’Aoso, Aaron McGrath, Tasia Zalar, Tasma Walton, Rove McManus, Claudia Karvan, Dr. George Miller, Rachel Ward and Brooke Satchwell.

Screen Australia is the key federal government funding body for screen productions.

Head of Indigenous at Screen Australia, Penny Smallacombe, said the anniversary was a special landmark in Australia’s cultural history.

“When Wal Saunders set up the Indigenous Department in 1993, it would have been unthinkable that over 160 First Nations screen stories would end up being made,” she said.

“Twenty-five years later, it’s unthinkable to imagine the Australian screen industry without our Indigenous stories and the people who tell them.”

By Wendy Caccetta