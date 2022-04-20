On a sunny morning under a blue, clear sky, Bunuba man Patrick Green sits on Fitzroy River Lodge’s deck.

His eyes are glued to ghost gum, tamarind and eucalyptus trees towering above. “Have a look” Green smiles.

Several green and yellow budgies flutter from branch to branch, and talk in high-pitched chirps. Two black kites circle the trees. One glides towards the tree top. Amongst foliage, the black kite makes its nest.

“It’s nice to sit here and watch birds,” Green says.

As tiny ants scurry along smooth, white bark of ghost gum trees, magpie-larks and white doves patrol the ground.

A few minutes later, there is loud commotion above. All the budgies have now flown away. Well, all except two. Green and I chuckle. The budgies are mating.

Green, 62, grew up in Fitzroy Crossing. It’s Bunuba country, and Green shares Fitzroy with Wangkatjungka, Walmajarri, Gooniyandi and Nyikina people.

He is one of many Fitzroy dwellers who call this town, in Western Australia’s far north, home.

Set on the banks of the Fitzroy River, it’s approximately 400km east of popular tourist town Broome, about a four-hour drive.

More than 300 bird species live in Fitzroy across its seasons, making it ideal for birdwatchers.

Some visitors canoe and fish in the Fitzroy River, and the main attraction is Danggu Geike Gorge.

While we stroll through natural bushland at the lodge, grasshoppers jump frantically through grass, and stick insects prance along light and dark brown boab bark.

A man, dressed in a cockatoo-print t-shirt, sits in a camping chair. He waves. A woman brightly exits the campervan with a short, light-brown dog.

They arrived in Fitzroy the previous night to stopover before continuing on to eastern Australia.

“Just us and our Pilbara dog,” the man laughs. “It’s beautiful here.”

The woman shares last night’s experience. “I sat outside, and oh goodness, flying bugs were everywhere,” she laughs. “But you know, it’s part of nature.”

Tribal voice by Yothu Yindi sounds through the radio as Green drives across Fitzroy crossing bridge, 114m above sea level.

The mighty Fitzroy River flows several metres below. Western Australia’s third longest river, it runs more than 700km from the East Kimberley to King Sound.

In wet season, water levels can rise to cover the bridge and has left travellers unable to cross for days.

We exit the four-wheel drive and watch stork stroll along the riverbank. Green reminisces hunting goanna in bush along Fitzroy River with family.

He uses a shanghai, a slingshot made from forked stick, to catapult rocks and catch goanna. It cooks over fire.

Some 30 minutes later, lunch is ready. Green grins, ‘it’s like Maccas’. He ponders, then adds, “but it’s free.”

Residents Chris Watson and Wendy Rowell enjoy Fitzoy. Watson, 34, moved from Port Douglas, while Rowell, 29, relocated from Adelaide.

They work as duty and admin managers at a local business. One Saturday afternoon, we set out to Danggu Geikie Gorge.

Soon, we approach a pool of water in the middle of the road. Several children are in it. Some walk through it, others sit. A white, wet dog, paddles happily.

They smile and wave as the car passes through water. Just your everyday community swimming pool – five minutes from town.

Driving on, we pass termite-mounds scattered on flat sandy grassland and dark grey limestones.

Dark brown horses gallop along the savannah. A cow waits at roads edge. It looks at the nearing car. The car slows. The cow is still.

The car nears, and the animal darts across the road. Passing more cows, Watson slows down and winds down his window, “excuse me,” he jokingly says to one cow, “do you know the way to Tunnel Creek?”.

Several mirages form on the hot Kimberley road. Rowell shares “I look to the roads’ edge to see if water is there, if not, I know it’s a mirage.”

We arrive at Danggu Geikie Gorge. Dark green gorge water ripples, and sunrays reflect tree leaves in the water.

Water laps softly to the silt-floored shore and ibis roam the waters’ edge. Freshwater crocodiles lurk beneath its water.

Fitzroy River carved this 30-metre-deep gorge through limestone barrier reef at Geikie Range and Oscar Range junction.

The reef runs across the West Kimberley and has existed since the Devonian period, more than 360 million years ago.

Staggering walls of white and grey limestone rock line the river, it’s white base caused by rising waters in the wet season.

Spinifex grass grows along rocks and honeyeaters are attracted to Bauhinia cunninghamiis’ thick foliage and red flowers.

It teems with several freshwater fish species such as barramundi and the endangered sawfish.

Along the riverbed catfish or ‘waluna’ with their venomous spines use whiskers to detect prey.

Green relaxes with parents along the river while children happily play and fish.

“I know it sounds dangerous, but we let children do their own thing along the river,” he says. “we just make sure to do a head count before we leave.”

Whether birdwatching, fishing or visiting Danggu Geikie Gorge, Fitzroy is enjoyed by many.

Residents and visitors never know what they might see. It might be mating budgies. It might be the smiles of kids enjoying a temporary roadside pool, only your eyes will see.