Federal funding for WA and the NT’s Custody Notification Service has been welcomed by advocates, but concerns remain about the service’s long-term future.

The Federal Budget included $1.9 million to extend existing Commonwealth funding for the services by one year.

The services provide culturally appropriate health and wellbeing checks when an Indigenous person is taken into police custody.

North Australian Aboriginal Justice Agency principal legal officer David Woodroffe said the budget boost highlighted how essential the service was for the wellbeing and safety of Aboriginal people in custody.

“However, we are disappointed that we are still facing on going funding uncertainty around the future of these two important services,” he said.

“It requires leadership from the states and territories to deliver the continued safeguarding of the wellbeing and safety of incarcerated Aboriginal people, and to apply those important lessons from the Royal Commission into Aboriginal Deaths in Custody.”

Mr Woodroffe said a lack of additional funding to deal with COVID in prisons was disappointing, as was lack of assistance in clearing a nationwide court backlog driving an increase in remand time of Aboriginal people in custody.

Aboriginal Deaths in Custody Watch Committee of Western Australia deputy chairman Desmond Blurton said more action was needed to prevent deaths in custody.

“We would like to see that there is no impediment to visiting people detained in police lockups.

“Urgent matters that need assistance for a person in prison do arise, and that help should be supplied by family and or Elders.

“Governments should use the Aboriginal Visitor’s Scheme and have a circuit of Elders to be able to visit on a roster basis,” he said.