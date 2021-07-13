Western Sydney local Tai ‘BamBam’ Tuivasa has shown that he’s more than an entertainer when he knocked out former NFL star Greg Hardy in UFC 264 at Las Vegas on Sunday.

The Aboriginal/ Samoan heavyweight phenomenon only needed 67 seconds and a counter left hook to KO Hardy to claim his third-straight win.

The 28-year old had the crowd roaring and entertained all night, from his entrance to the cage singing along to the Spice Girls’ ‘Wannabe,’ to doing three shoeys (skolling a beer from a shoe).

A shoey was in order after that victory last night 👟 [ @BamBamTuivasa | #UFC264 ] pic.twitter.com/6jXJ0X2tf0 — UFC (@ufc) July 11, 2021

Tuivasa started his post-match Interview by wrapping the Aboriginal flag around himself as the decision was announced, screaming: “Western Sydney baby!”

“F***ing Las Vegas! … Oh f**k I miss you bra. I miss the crowd bruv,” he said to the crowd.

It was no surprise Tuivasa received a performance of the night bonus pocketing $75,000 USD.

Tuivasa has started turning heads as a serious contender after bouncing back from three straight losses across 2018-2019 to this year claiming all first-round stoppages.

Tuivasa said he believes his form will take him to the next stage and he doesn’t mind who he fights next – as long as he can put a show on for his fans.

“I think I’m maturing,” Tuivasa said at the UFC 264 post-fight news conference.

“I feel like I’m getting better and I’m actually loving what I’m doing, to be honest, and I think it’s showing in the cage.

“To be honest, I wouldn’t even know the top 10 or the top 15 … It sounds good – one of them, any of them. I fight. You tell me who I’m fighting and I walk up.”

From humble beginnings, Tuivasa is on the rise to stardom and who knows what’s next for the proud Western Sydney man.

By Teisha Cloos