TV dishes up health messages

A new Aboriginal Health TV network is to deliver health and well-being messages across Australia.

Federal Indigenous Health Minister Ken Wyatt said $3.4million would be spent over the next three years to develop the network which will operate through Aboriginal Community Controlled Health Services.

“We are aiming to start the roll-out in October, with the Aboriginal Health TV Network expected to reach up to 1.2 million people each month in hundreds of community controlled primary health care waiting rooms across the nation,” Mr Wyatt said.

“The scope of this network is exciting, with important health and well-being stories, plus local production input to ensure the broadcasts are relevant and engaging for their audiences.

“Through an entertaining and compelling format, health messages will be delivered on issues such as smoking, eye and ear checks, skin conditions, diet, immunisation, sexual health, diabetes and drug and alcohol treatment services.”

Content will be developed by the Aboriginal Health TV Network in partnership with local Aboriginal health services.