This article was first published by APTN News Canada. It has been republished with permission.

The Premier of Alberta may say that naming a portion of Calgary’s new ring road Tsuut’ina Trail is “historic,” but Seth Cardinal Dodginghorse, a member of the nation, says the announcement was not a reason to celebrate.

Dodginghorse interrupted the ceremony to speak on behalf of his family, who he says were displaced from a home they lived in for generations to have the road built.

“The ring road is built on my family’s land,” Dodginghorse said while holding soil from his old home. “I lived on 210 Weaselhead Road. If you look straight down that way, you can see where my family’s home was. People are going to be driving on my family’s home.

“Today is not a good day. I woke up this morning to see my mother crying when she heard the news that this road was going to be opening.”

That portion of ring road is now open to the public.

Premier Jason Kenney described the day as an “historic day of partnership and prosperity.”

Dodginghorse finished his statement by cutting off his braids and throwing his hair on the road.

Tsuut’ina Chief Roy Whitney said there were “months of discussion within our community” and 80 per cent of community members were in favour of conducting the deal.

“There’s agreements by every family member that lived along this corridor that received additional homes or new lands or places to build their home.”

Tsuut’ina Trail will circle around the city of Calgary, which runs along the border of Tsuut’ina Nation. The ring road is set to be completed in 2024.