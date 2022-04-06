Treaties are needed at national and state levels to end the war on Indigenous people that is “alive and well”, Greens Senator Lidia Thorpe told an audience in Fremantle on Monday.

Ms Thorpe, a DjabWurrung Gunnai Gunditjmara woman representing Victoria, joined Yamatji-Noongar WA Greens Senator Dorinda Cox at a packed politics in the pub meeting to discuss treaty.

“This is a peace treaty. War was declared on us almost 240 years ago and that war has never ended,” Ms Thorpe said.

“There has never been any agreement with First Nations people of this country for any system or structure set up on our land… there has just been an invasion and genocide.

“If you look at the statistics in 2022 it will still show you the war is still on.

“The removal of children, deaths in custody, high incarceration rates, poor health, poverty, the destruction of our land and our waters and our sky.”

Ms Thorpe’s comments come amid a mixed bag of progress on treaties across Australia.

Victoria, Tasmania, Queensland, South Australia, the ACT and the Northern Territory are at varying stages on their paths to treaty, with Victoria being by far the most advanced.

Western Australia, New South Wales and the Federal Government are yet to commit to formal treaty processes, though WA’s South West Native Title Settlement is considered treaty-like for the Noongar people.

Ms Thorpe said the South West settlement delivered long-overdue compensation, but not self-determination.

“Treaty should bring peace but also quality and protection of country and water, and will allow us to self-determine our own country,” she said.

“We don’t want welfare – we are entitled to a percentage of the GDP, which is all stolen wealth.

“Native title, (Indigenous land use agreements), joint management is all racist – we want land back.”

Ms Cox said a private Senate bill introduced last week to put the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples into effect in Australia could provide the guiding principles of the treaty process.

“We need to come together so we can fight the machine, the system that was not built by us but built for us, which saw our identity being removed,” she said.

“The first part of the treaty conversation is telling the truth about what is happening in this state. We are a police state.

“They continue to sanction violence against people – we have the highest rates in the country of Indigenous incarceration.”

Ms Cox said she was hopeful disillusioned younger voters would drive the treaty process.

The senators noted one million eligible young people did not vote in the 2019 Federal election, and another 400,000 young people had become eligible to vote since.