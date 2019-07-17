Trauma course wins widespread praise

A team of Aboriginal academics and Elders based at the University of Wollongong (UOW) are paving the way for academic education surrounding Indigenous trauma and recovery.

Introduced in 2016, UOW’s Graduate Certificate in Indigenous Trauma and Recovery is a six-month online course, which includes a week’s residency on country at the university’s Shoalhaven campus in Nowra.

While some First Nations academics have been outraged over UOW’s controversial deal with the Ramsay Centre, which will see a Bachelor of Arts in Western Civilisation offered from 2020, this course has received widespread praise from Indigenous academics and students alike.

Professor Aunty Judy Atkinson is a leading academic in trauma-based studies.

She said courses like this are critical for teaching students to consider trauma-based approaches when engaging with Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people and communities.

“We have a crisis for kids in schools that is massive. This continues all the way up to the mums, dads, grandparents, and even carers. It’s looking at how communities can heal and how you can engage with communities that have a collective trauma story,” she said.

“More and more drugs and alcohol are in communities—these are an attempt to connect to something that is missing inside. We have families in crisis, the rates of domestic and family violence are rising. We must start truth-telling, asking, what are we doing in our communities that’s hurting them? And what can we do to repair this?”

The course has almost thirty Indigenous and non-Indigenous students enrolled from across the country.

Co-ordinated by UOW’s Dr. Karen Fildes, the course has an all-Aboriginal teaching team that includes Ngarruwan Ngadju: First Peoples Health and Wellbeing Research Centre’s Dr. Marlene Longbottom and Professor Kathleen Clapham.

“I was asked to chair the steering committee when they decided to run with it this year. We have been meeting for about twelve months to prepare the course, bringing together lectures, learning cafes, cultural experiences on country—all drawn from various academic and community resources,” said Professor Clapham.

“It is something special. We are in a white institute teaching in an Aboriginal way. This community bore the brunt of colonisation for NSW after Sydney. I think having Elders in this space and having people here who are local, it provides strength and resilience, and demonstrates that we are still here,” said Dr. Longbottom.

Tiwi Island woman Antonia Burke has lived with the effects of intergenerational trauma and was encouraged by Aunty Judy to enrol in the course.

Ms Burke, whose family was impacted by the Stolen Generations, began her journey of healing in her forties, when she realised the trauma living within her daughter.

“I went on my own journey of healing. I used to think, the leopard doesn’t change his spots, but I tapped into cultural healing practices and turned my life around. It healed my family. We went back to country and reconnected mum to country and people,” she said.

“We know how to heal. It’s good to have western theory and an understanding of the science behind how the brain works to backs this up. This course is so important for Indigenous people to have a formal qualification so we can be taken seriously …”

Former NRL player and Wiradjuri man Joe Williams has travelled nationally and internationally promoting cultural healing methods after his own battle.

“Our people have the highest suicide rates in the world, our people are dying from trauma. Everything that we’re doing to heal, our people have been doing forever, it’s just rebranded. We talk about it as mindfulness, meditation, deep listening,” Mr Williams said.

“How do you heal something that’s never been fixed? You go back to look at how things were before they were broken. Again, the benefits of understanding this and having a trauma-informed approach, brings understanding and with understanding comes empathy.”

“Our mob has known this forever. It’s now that science is backing it up. It’s not just a black fella story anymore, it’s white science. Is it a shame that as a nation we need to have that validation? It’s a real shame and we’re not there yet. But I have faith and belief that we will get there.”

By Rachael Knowles