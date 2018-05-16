Trailblazing Gail is the nation’s top nurse

Gail Yarran, a Ballardong and Wadjuk woman from Quairading in Western Australia, is Australia’s top nurse.

Ms Yarran has taken out the HESTA Nursing and Midwifery Award for 2018 Nurse of the Year.

The HESTA gong is Australia’s biggest nursing award.

Ms Yarran, an important part of the maternal child health team at the Derbarl Yerrigan Health Service in Perth, is a highly regarded nurse practitioner and community rolemodel.

Her work over many years in improving and advocating for the highest quality delivery of primary health care services to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples living across WA was recognised out of hundreds of entries received from across Australia.

Ms Yarran overcame institutional racism, discrimination and adversity to earn her tertiary nursing qualification and has dedicated her life to the delivery of better health care for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people across WA.