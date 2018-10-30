Tragic accident in southern Arnhem Land claims life of punk guitarist

The music world is mourning the death of the lead guitarist of Indigenous punk rock band, The Lonely Boys.

The musician, whose family have asked that his name and image not be used for cultural reasons, died in a single vehicle rollover on the Roper Highway in southern Arnhem Land last week (October 21).

Record label, Skinnyfish Music, said he was a much loved member of his community and throughout South East Arnhem Land generally.

The six-member group gained national attention after they were chosen to support US band Queens of the Stone Age at their Darwin concert last year.

They also won NT Rock Song of the Year in 2016 with Murray Island from their EP The Hunter.

“Our label will miss him dearly as will the vast NT music industry and we send our heartfelt condolences to his family,” Skinnyfish said in a statement.