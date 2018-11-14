Traditional storytelling, healing and weaving on show at free Syd gathering

Hundreds of cultural custodians from around the world will converge on Sydney’s Darling Harbour this month.

A Healing Our Spirit Worldwide conference will run for four days from November 26 at the International Convention Centre, bringing together First Nations cultures from around the world.

As part of the conference, there’ll be a free space set up called The Gathering Place, with traditional dancers, Indigenous musicians, market stalls and cultural and healing activities.

“Visitors will be exposed to thousands of years of history and tradition, travelling from New Zealand to Norway within the one venue,” organising committee member Kim Gates said.

“They’ll have an opportunity to see and learn about ancient cultural practices and talk to the custodians of these cultures, including Aboriginal elders and healers from remote parts of Australia.”

The Gathering Place will be set up on Cadigal country and will include market stalls selling traditional art and artefacts.

A line-up of international artists will perform on the centre stage, including Grammy Award winner Rocky Dawuni, APRA winner Jess Beck and up and coming artists like Dane Kennedy, Microwave Jenny and Nadeena Dixon.

“Ceremony will remain at the heart of the Gathering Place, with cultural dance from around Australia and across the world,” Ms Gates said.

“There’ll be Dreamtime stories with Nana Miss Koori, story-telling with respected elders, traditional weaving, bush medicine demonstrations and traditional healers revealing remedies from 60,000 years ago.”

Located in the Gallery on Level 2 of the International Convention Centre, The Gathering Place, on level 2 of the International Convention Centre, will be open daily from 9am to 5:30pm on 27 and 28 November and 9am to 3pm on 29 November. School groups must register.

For more information visit: www.hosw.com.

By Wendy Caccetta