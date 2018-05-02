Traditional stories putting kids to sleep

Bedtime cultural stories for children filmed in remote communities across Australia are a new addition to the program line-up for Alice Springs-based Indigenous Community Television.

Our Bedtime Stories are told in language using traditional storytelling techniques, animation, music and film.

The series of 20 tales is being aired on Sunday to Thursday nights at 7.30pm. Episodes are also available through ICTV’s on demand platform ICTV Play.

The stories come from communities including Alice Springs, Wingellina, Warburton, Blackstone, Ti Tree, Port Hedland, Yule River, Petermarer Creek and Maningrida.

The opening and closing animation for the program was inspired by the works of Bindi artists in Alice Springs and features a sound track by Stephen Pigram performed by Raymond Dixon at the Winanjikari Music Centre.

ICTV Interim General Manager Catherine Liddle said the series strengthens Indigenous language, art, music and storytelling.

“Presented by the animated character Malangka, Our Bedtime Stories is an engaging way to transfer language and culture to younger generations and promote the importance of elders as holders of knowledge, lore and culture,” she said.

“Several episodes are made in languages registered as critically endangered or no longer spoken, such as Ngaanayatjarra, Ndjebbana, Nyangumarta, Pertame and Putjarra, as well as more widely spoken languages such as Arrernte and Anmatjere.”

The series will also be available online later this year.

Indigenous Community Television is an independent, not-for-profit Indigenous media company based in Alice Springs. It broadcasts for 18 hours a day, seven days per week on Channel 601 (VAST) across remote Australia and on free-to-air digital services on Channel 41 in Alice Springs, Broome and Roebourne.