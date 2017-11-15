Traditional culture to flow at Three Rivers

Traditional Yorta Yorta stories and culture will be celebrated in the first Dhungalla Kaiella Garradha (Goulburn Murray Rivers Dance Ceremony), which will be held as part of the annual Three Rivers Festival on the Victoria-New South Wales border on November 25.

Multicultural Arts Victoria has partnered with the festival and Kaiela Arts for the new event, which will take place across the border towns of Echuca and Moama.

A sunset corroboree will close the festival after a special concert by Archie Roach, Indigenous Hip Hop Projects, Maddi Colville–Walker and more.

Leading up to the corroboree, six Aboriginal artists from Shepparton’s Kaiela Arts and from Echuca have been collaborating to create elements for the performance space, including light sculptures and sand design.

As well as the visual arts, Aboriginal dance groups from around Victoria will prepare traditional dances and music.

Traditional dance groups from the Pacific Islander and African communities in nearby Shepparton will also be welcomed to perform at the event.

The Three Rivers Festival is an annual community event held on Yorta Yorta woka (country), engaging people through the love of touch football, music, art and Aboriginal culture.

The theme of the Three Rivers Festival this year is ‘I stand strong for health & culture’.

The festival is driven by a local volunteer committee, Aboriginal elders and community members and coordinated by Clayton Murray Mitchell, a Wemba-Wemba, Ngandjon-jji and Yorta-Yorta man living in Echuca and working in Aboriginal youth and education services.

Other Three Rivers Festival highlights include:

ABORIGINAL COMEDY ALL-STARS

Friday 24 November, 6–10pm

Featuring Kevin Kropinyeri, Sean Choolburra, Andy Saunders & Echuca comedian Dion Williams

Venue: Moama Bowling Club, 6 Shaw St, Moama

Tickets: www.comedyallstars.com.au

TOUCH FOOTY KNOCKOUT

Saturday 25 & Sunday 26 November

Featuring the following divisions: Open Men – $250 Team registration fee Open Mixed – $250 Team registration fee Under 12’s Mixed – $100 Team Registration Fee Prize money for senior division champions!

Venue: Brick Alley Reserve, Moama Sports & Recreation Centre, Perricoota Road, Moama

CONCERT & NIGHT MARKET

Saturday 25 November, 5–8.30pm

Featuring Archie Roach, Indigenous Hip Hop Projects, Maddi Colville-Walker, First Nations Wellness Warriors (North America), Dhungalla Yalka Youth Group and more.

Venue: Moama Echuca Botanic Gardens, Perricoota Rd, Moama