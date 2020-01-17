The man accused of stealing up to $3 million from a Native Title People’s Trust must hand over the title of his home as well as $200,000 if his bail conditions are to be lifted.

Graham Greenaway appeared in Geraldton Magistrates Court on Thursday where his lawyer, George Giudice, applied for a variation of his bail.

Magistrate presiding over the case, Chris Miocevich said he would consider removing Greenaway’s bail conditions if his wife could provide a $200,000 surety.

Police prosecutor, Senior Constable Beau Jones, was dissatisfied with the suggestion, noting Greenaway had family overseas and posed a flight risk should he be released on bail.

Magistrate Miocevich then suggested Greenaway’s wife also give up the title to their home, which is registered in her name.

Greenaway’s lawyer said she was willing, while maintaining his client was not a flight risk, as he had known of the allegation against him since February 2018.

Greenaway, 68, was charged late last year with Stealing as a Servant, accused of stealing $2.9 million from the Yugunga-Nya People’s Trust to purchase part of a lease for a Geraldton hotel.

The Geraldton financial adviser and former treasurer of the WA Liberal Party’s Durack division was Trustee since its establishment in 2004 until he was removed in 2017.

Current Trustee of the Yugunga-Nya People’s Trust, Fiduciary Administration Services, declined to comment on the matter.

“Unfortunately, it is inappropriate for me to comment on this at this point in time,” said Managing Director, Phil Williams.

Williams also declined to comment on behalf of the Yugunga-Nya people.

Greenaway is yet to enter a plea for his alleged offence and is set to appear in court again next Thursday, January 23.

By Hannah Cross