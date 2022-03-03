Biosecurity zones established in Northern Land Council lands to protect communities from COVID-19 will end at midnight Thursday.

The Commonwealth and Northern Territory governments decided not to extend the zones, which have been in place since February 3.

NLC chairman Samuel Bush-Blanasi said the zones set up under the Commonwealth Biosecurity Act had done their job.

“Traditional Owners and community members wanted to slow down the spread of COVID out bush and give everyone a chance to get their second and third jabs,” he said.

“The Biosecurity Zones helped slow things down – they have done their job.”

As of Thursday about 89 per cent of Territorians aged five and over are double dosed, while half of residents aged 16 and above have received their third dose.

Mr Bush-Blanasi cautioned against complacency and urged everyone to ensure they were fully vaccinated.

“We need to prepare for the next wave because COVID is not going away,” he said.

NLC chief executive Joe Martin-Jard said non-essential workers travelling into and out of the biosecurity zones no longer needed exemptions.

“People who want to enter Aboriginal land in the NLC area still need to apply for a permit in the usual way through the NLC,” he said.