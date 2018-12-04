Too hot to handle: Canberra basketballer an ‘inspiration’ to his side

Patty Mills’ San Antonio Spurs have been hot and cold in the NBA this season, but the Australian is heating up.

Spurs’ President Gregg Popvich has labelled Mills the ‘inspiration’ behind the side this season.

The Spurs will take on the Utah Jazz and the LA Lakers this week, struggling to hold on to their position midway up the Western Conference ladder.

Mills had his best game of the season against the Chicago Bulls last week, coming off the bench to score 17-points and two rebounds, helping his side to a 108-107 victory.

The Canberran has one championship to his name—in 2014 with the Spurs. He scored 17 in that game and is now a veteran of the club.

The Spurs have been battling after a series of injuries to key players. Mills has been filling the shoes of young star Dejounte Murray, who had surgery on a torn ACL at the start of the season.

