And it’s been seven years since the Expert Panel on the Recognition of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Peoples in the Constitution was commissioned. To put that into context, over that period the country has had five prime ministers: Julia Gillard, Kevin Rudd, Tony Abbott, Malcolm Turnbull and Scott Morrison.

When Ken Wyatt became the first Aboriginal person to be the nation’s minister for Indigenous Australians, he made a point of not outright endorsing the Uluru Statement. Carefully toeing the party line in his first months in the role, Mr Wyatt tuned out the haters on both sides to set about establishing advisory groups. But who else has he tuned out since?