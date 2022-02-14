The National Indigenous Times is pleased to announce that it has appointed former journalist and public affairs professional Tim Langmead to the board as the company looks to the next horizon of growth.

Mr Langmead was most recently a member of the executive team at Fortescue Metals Group Limited for nine years.

A journalist by trade, Mr Langmead worked in regional print and broadcast media and also served in senior political staff roles in the Australian government prior to entering the resources sector.

Mr Langmead said: “I have followed the NIT since it was founded in 2002 and I look forward to working with the board and management to expand NIT’s footprint and influence with a focus on quality and improvement throughout the organisation”.

NIT managing director Clinton Wolf said NIT was pleased to welcome Mr Langmead on board.

“He has a strong background in journalism and public affairs,” he said.

“With Tim’s experience and skill set, we are confident his appointment will strengthen NIT’s brand even further.

“In order to keep getting bigger and better we need experienced and influential individuals as part of the leadership team – Tim more than satisfies all these criteria.”